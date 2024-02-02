Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $62.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $52.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.75.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.89.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $850,843.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,224.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 451,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,521,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

