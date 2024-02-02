BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Trading Down 4.5%

Shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) traded down 4.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.50 and last traded at $28.98. 137,504 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 968,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BankUnited from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of BankUnited from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BankUnited from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BankUnited from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BankUnited has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get BankUnited alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on BankUnited

BankUnited Stock Down 5.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.39.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.11 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 9.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.38%.

Institutional Trading of BankUnited

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in BankUnited by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 1.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of BankUnited by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.