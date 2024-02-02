Barclays Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$11.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group set a C$16.00 price target on First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$12.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.94.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$12.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53. The firm has a market cap of C$8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$23.70. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

