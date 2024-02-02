Barclays PLC Has $51.06 Million Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 806,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,599 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.21% of Edison International worth $51,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 144.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 61.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $68.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.91. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92. The firm has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Edison International’s payout ratio is 97.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Barclays cut their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

