Barclays PLC Has $59.92 Million Stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 295,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,273 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.27% of Tractor Supply worth $59,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,080,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,228,798,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after purchasing an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $678,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered shares of Tractor Supply from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.42.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $234.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

