Barclays PLC Increases Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of Laboratory Co. of America worth $55,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 310.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $224.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $174.20 and a 1-year high of $234.09.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LH

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $291,622.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,751.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About Laboratory Co. of America

(Free Report)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.