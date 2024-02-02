Barclays PLC Sells 18,912 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 736,018 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,912 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $54,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in PulteGroup by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,341 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in PulteGroup by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 134,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after buying an additional 65,746 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,253,791 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,376,000 after buying an additional 773,543 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PulteGroup from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.46 and a 200 day moving average of $86.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. PulteGroup’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Featured Stories

