Barclays Raises Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) Price Target to $100.00

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

OMC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.44.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

NYSE:OMC opened at $89.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.97. Omnicom Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.20 and a fifty-two week high of $99.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 141.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

