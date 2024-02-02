BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$58.33.

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

TSE:BCE opened at C$54.72 on Friday. BCE has a 52 week low of C$49.57 and a 52 week high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.87, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$53.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.24. The firm has a market cap of C$49.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.49.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.81. BCE had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of C$6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.21 billion. Equities analysts expect that BCE will post 3.1893004 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.9675 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.61%.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

