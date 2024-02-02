Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $38.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAM opened at $26.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49. Beam Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $50.74.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.66% and a negative net margin of 384.62%. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Beam Therapeutics will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 80,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

