Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Down to $26.43

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.43, but opened at $25.46. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $24.38, with a volume of 157,697 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on BEAM shares. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beam Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.92.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.49.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.11. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 384.62% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Beam Therapeutics

In related news, insider Christine Bellon sold 1,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.42, for a total value of $50,382.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beam Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 163.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Beam Therapeutics by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4,605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 29.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 and BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease beta thalassemia; BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Articles

