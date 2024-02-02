Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $386.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.71 million. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BZH opened at $32.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 2.26. Beazer Homes USA has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day moving average is $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 14.19, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,813,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,589,000 after acquiring an additional 153,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,782,000 after acquiring an additional 108,173 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 1st quarter worth about $21,323,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,091 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,166,000 after acquiring an additional 141,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,009,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 31,809 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

