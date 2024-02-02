Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkshire Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

BHLB opened at $23.23 on Tuesday. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $142.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total transaction of $495,292.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,134,184.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Mary Anne Callahan bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 20,028 shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $495,292.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 288,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,134,184.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHLB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 14.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,120 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 10.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,843 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2.8% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,754 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

