Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 225,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,426 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $13,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,384,657 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $668,149,000 after buying an additional 4,968,179 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,274,000 after buying an additional 1,412,532 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,667,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,746,000 after buying an additional 10,548 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,142,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,833,000 after buying an additional 43,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,999,000 after buying an additional 58,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of BERY stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $64.98. 62,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,913. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.27.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.19 earnings per share. Berry Global Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $76.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Get Our Latest Report on BERY

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $2,651,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,601,637.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason K. Greene sold 24,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $1,581,897.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250 shares in the company, valued at $16,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,383 shares of company stock worth $6,763,752 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.