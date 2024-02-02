Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on BCYC shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $44.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of BCYC stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.13 and a 200-day moving average of $19.07. The company has a market cap of $521.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 8.65 and a quick ratio of 8.65. Bicycle Therapeutics has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $29.95.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $5.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 650.60% and a negative return on equity of 56.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $152,302.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares in the company, valued at $6,832,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 8,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $152,302.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,832,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 2,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $46,252.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,716 shares in the company, valued at $852,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,950 shares of company stock worth $209,125 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 489.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

