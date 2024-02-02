Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Lowered to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential downside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $68.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.55 and a 200-day moving average of $71.75. Bio-Techne has a one year low of $51.79 and a one year high of $89.91.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bio-Techne will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after buying an additional 922,301 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after buying an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,591,000 after buying an additional 136,127 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after buying an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

