Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 54,767 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the previous session’s volume of 54,322 shares.The stock last traded at $12.78 and had previously closed at $13.25.

Separately, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Bioceres Crop Solutions from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $801.33 million, a P/E ratio of 73.62 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.18). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $116.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 million. Equities analysts expect that Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 136,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 43,484 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,112,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth about $637,000. Ballast Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions during the third quarter worth about $2,210,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions by 8.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 11,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.35% of the company’s stock.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

