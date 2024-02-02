Biogen Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $15.17 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $14.84. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $239.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q4 2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.00 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.93 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $19.08 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.45 EPS.
Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of BIIB stock opened at $247.83 on Wednesday. Biogen has a 12 month low of $220.86 and a 12 month high of $319.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.09. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.05.
In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.
