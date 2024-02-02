BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) PT Lowered to $104.00 at Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.74 on Tuesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 115.25, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.36.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $581.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.51 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $981,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 425,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,746,656.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,309,163. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,764 shares of company stock valued at $3,233,509. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

