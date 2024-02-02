Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP) Insider Sells £2,604,000 in Stock

Bioventix PLC (LON:BVXP – Get Free Report) insider Peter John Harrison sold 62,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,200 ($53.39), for a total value of £2,604,000 ($3,310,450.04).

Bioventix Trading Up 1.1 %

BVXP opened at GBX 4,425 ($56.25) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £230.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,813.29 and a beta of 0.40. Bioventix PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 3,402 ($43.25) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,500 ($57.21). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,242.48 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,934.87.

About Bioventix

Bioventix PLC creates, manufactures, and supplies sheep monoclonal antibodies (SMAs) for diagnostic applications worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of purified SMAs for thyroid, vitamin D, cardiac, drugs of abuse, fertility, oncology, and miscellaneous indications; and Pyrene (HOP-G) ELISA kit to monitor human exposure to industrial pollutants.

