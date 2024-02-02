Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) Shares Gap Down to $2.31

Shares of Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.31, but opened at $2.23. Bitfarms shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 3,063,992 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BITF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Bitfarms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Bitfarms from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Bitfarms from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bitfarms currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Bitfarms Stock Down 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68.

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Bitfarms had a negative return on equity of 19.17% and a negative net margin of 49.48%. The company had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bitfarms Ltd. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bitfarms during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bitfarms by 44.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,605 shares during the last quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Bitfarms in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Bitfarms by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

Further Reading

