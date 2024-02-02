BITICA COIN (BDCC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BITICA COIN has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $183,827.11 and $56,510.22 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00016512 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00017761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,151.31 or 0.99987223 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00184998 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000055 BTC.

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,371,648 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BITICA COIN is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001075 USD and is down -3.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $65,507.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

