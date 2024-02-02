Bittensor Price Reaches $423.98 (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $423.98 or 0.00981011 BTC on major exchanges. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.61 billion and $17.15 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bittensor has traded up 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s genesis date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,163,671 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,161,030. The last known price of Bittensor is 443.07031808 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $15,510,263.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

