Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Sets New 12-Month High at $9.05

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$9.05 and last traded at C$9.04, with a volume of 12439 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$8.97.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BDI shares. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Acumen Capital boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$10.25 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.12. Black Diamond Group had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of C$117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group Limited will post 0.4303001 earnings per share for the current year.
Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.
