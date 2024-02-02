Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.475 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th.

Black Stone Minerals has a dividend payout ratio of 123.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Black Stone Minerals to earn $1.66 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 114.5%.

Shares of BSM opened at $16.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.06. Black Stone Minerals has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 21,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.14 per share, with a total value of $371,989.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 282,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,843,455.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 84,703 shares of company stock worth $1,444,939. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 3,556.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

