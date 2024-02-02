Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. 410,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,790,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.95.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BXMT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.68%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 217.54%.

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 146,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,309,908.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total transaction of $48,277.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,069,263.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $26,123.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,846 shares in the company, valued at $3,309,908.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $155,387. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 10,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.9% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. 52.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

