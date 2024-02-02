Block (NYSE:SQ) Upgraded at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Block from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.87.

Get Block alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Block

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock opened at $66.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.00. Block has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Block will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Block

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.99 per share, with a total value of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,372,690.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 4.4% during the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Block by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Block by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Block by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.