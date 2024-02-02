Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Trading Up 5%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $11.93. Approximately 1,384,084 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 4,406,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Truist Financial cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.22. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 29,350 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after buying an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 157,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after buying an additional 57,397 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 25,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

