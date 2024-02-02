Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Shares Down 4.1%

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.20 and last traded at $80.13. Approximately 298,491 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 599,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.52.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BPMC shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.90 and its 200-day moving average is $63.31.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total value of $352,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.91, for a total transaction of $2,047,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 176,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,420,255.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $352,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 176,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,420,327.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,268. 3.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1,685.7% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $63,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

