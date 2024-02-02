Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Earns Outperform Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,850.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Booking’s Q1 2024 earnings at $12.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $44.64 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $85.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $178.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $207.03 EPS.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Booking from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $3,400.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,555.62.

BKNG stock opened at $3,558.45 on Tuesday. Booking has a 52 week low of $2,331.23 and a 52 week high of $3,669.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,424.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,169.74. The company has a market capitalization of $124.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.39.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Booking will post 149.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Booking news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

