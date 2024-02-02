Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Truist Financial from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BAH. Bank of America raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $142.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $147.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $128.71 and its 200-day moving average is $122.17.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total value of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booz Allen Hamilton

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 59,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 33,458 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Further Reading

