Boston Partners Grows Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.85% of Darden Restaurants worth $145,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 23.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,433,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,745,578,000 after buying an additional 3,116,792 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 223.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,545 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,472 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,573,384 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $217,646,000 after purchasing an additional 532,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,899,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,380,814,000 after purchasing an additional 455,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. 94.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Darden Restaurants

In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 6,967 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.12, for a total value of $1,150,391.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,833,294.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 6,831 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.26, for a total value of $1,115,229.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,959.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,130 shares of company stock valued at $3,475,482. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.58.

Read Our Latest Report on Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants Trading Down 1.5 %

DRI stock traded down $2.54 on Friday, reaching $164.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.36 and a 12-month high of $173.06.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 49.39% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.36%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.