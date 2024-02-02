Boston Partners Has $193.22 Million Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Boston Partners reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,296,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,271 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.07% of AbbVie worth $193,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 109,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,250,000 after acquiring an additional 9,011 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. HSBC lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $5.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.65. 2,311,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,185,192. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.79. The firm has a market cap of $310.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $172.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total transaction of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.