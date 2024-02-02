Boston Partners Has $282.81 Million Stock Holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 174.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,116,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,971,034 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned about 0.74% of Kenvue worth $282,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KVUE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kenvue by 615.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,732,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,028,000 after buying an additional 25,576,681 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kenvue during the 2nd quarter worth $223,124,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth $216,465,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $138,737,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kenvue during the second quarter valued at about $164,895,000. Institutional investors own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on KVUE. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Kenvue from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Kenvue Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KVUE traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.77. 1,292,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,403,043. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Kenvue Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $27.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

