Boston Partners Trims Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,360,350 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,563 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.76% of Diamondback Energy worth $210,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,656,848 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,575,653,000 after purchasing an additional 112,297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $519,995,000 after purchasing an additional 48,467 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,572,083 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $488,590,000 after acquiring an additional 85,618 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,558,764 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $213,676,000 after acquiring an additional 268,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,453,966 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $190,993,000 after acquiring an additional 10,626 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $194.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FANG stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $151.89. 219,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,892. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.01 and a twelve month high of $171.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.03 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

