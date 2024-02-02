Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.720-1.740 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.690. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Boston Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 7.000-7.200 EPS.

Boston Properties Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE BXP traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.98. 778,648 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,620,951. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.04. Boston Properties has a twelve month low of $46.18 and a twelve month high of $77.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.59 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 323.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Boston Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Boston Properties in a report on Tuesday. They issued a hold rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Properties currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 210.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Boston Properties by 1,272.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Properties Company Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

