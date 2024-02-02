Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $61.42, but opened at $64.00. Boston Scientific shares last traded at $63.08, with a volume of 1,773,845 shares traded.

The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $699,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at $10,408,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 155,541 shares of company stock worth $8,446,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 79.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

