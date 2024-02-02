Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Sells $1,605,150.00 in Stock

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $1,605,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,454,591.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Bread Financial alerts:

On Friday, January 26th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $1,065,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $924,600.00.

On Monday, January 22nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.88, for a total transaction of $926,400.00.

On Friday, January 19th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $895,800.00.

On Wednesday, January 17th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 30,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $906,000.00.

On Thursday, January 11th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $811,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 35,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00.

On Thursday, January 4th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total transaction of $789,250.00.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $829,000.00.

On Friday, December 29th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 10,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $331,000.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Bread Financial stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.19 and a 52 week high of $44.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.54, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.95.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $1.57. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 26.24% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.68) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BFH shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut shares of Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Bread Financial

Institutional Trading of Bread Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFH. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Bread Financial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 255.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 47.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 33.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,090,000 after purchasing an additional 265,060 shares during the period. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

(Get Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.