Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Price Target Raised to $214.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Raymond James from $205.00 to $214.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on BR

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $201.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $198.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.69. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $133.97 and a 1 year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.48% and a net margin of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Laura Matlin sold 4,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total value of $775,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,084.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 58,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,909 shares of company stock valued at $8,003,375 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.