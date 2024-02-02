Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) PT at $24.91

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter worth $5,789,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 879.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Silk Road Medical in the third quarter worth $299,000.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $605.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.44.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

