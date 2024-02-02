Brokerages Set Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) PT at $24.91

Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $25.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley downgraded Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, CL King cut Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.
Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.99. Silk Road Medical has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $57.96. The company has a market cap of $605.91 million, a PE ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 1.44.
Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $44.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.40 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.40% and a negative net margin of 32.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.
Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.
