Brokerages Set Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Target Price at $9.40

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Price Performance

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Sunstone Hotel Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 182,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

