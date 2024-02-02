Brokerages Set Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Price Target at $65.00

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,062,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,665,677,000 after buying an additional 8,644,054 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 165.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XEL stock opened at $61.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.99. The company has a market cap of $33.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

