Brokers Offer Predictions for First Financial Northwest, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:FFNW)

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for First Financial Northwest in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Financial Northwest’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on First Financial Northwest from $14.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of First Financial Northwest from $15.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

First Financial Northwest stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15. First Financial Northwest has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $191.59 million, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Northwest in the second quarter valued at about $276,000. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC grew its position in First Financial Northwest by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC now owns 422,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,801,000 after acquiring an additional 156,900 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

