Brokers Offer Predictions for PulteGroup, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PHM)

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of PulteGroup in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $11.91 for the year. The consensus estimate for PulteGroup’s current full-year earnings is $11.37 per share.
PHM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.
PulteGroup Stock Up 2.1 %
PHM stock opened at $106.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.44. PulteGroup has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $110.75.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
PulteGroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in PulteGroup by 335.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
