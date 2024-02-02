Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 81.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,742 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.6% during the third quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 11,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in Schlumberger by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 26.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. 79.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, EVP Mogharbel Khaled Al sold 38,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.42, for a total transaction of $1,944,699.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 386,841 shares in the company, valued at $19,504,523.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,116 shares of company stock valued at $6,923,671 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Schlumberger Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,238,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,771,178. The stock has a market cap of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.03 and its 200 day moving average is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

