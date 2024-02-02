Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 102.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $176,689.89. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,233.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total value of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,139,405. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com cut Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.78.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $188.98. The company had a trading volume of 265,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,747. The firm has a market cap of $86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $190.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.34. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.03 and a 1 year high of $201.92.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.432 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

