Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Buys 6,455 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 219.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,320,053 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,281,753,000 after acquiring an additional 507,042 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after acquiring an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,817,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,878,460,000 after buying an additional 214,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $911,554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AXP traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $204.76. 693,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,483,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $205.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $182.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on American Express from $203.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.39.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

