Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,271 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 237,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,046 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 22,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.87. 833,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $152.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

