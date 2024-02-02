Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,676 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VUG. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after acquiring an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,835,000 after buying an additional 499,927 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $918,324,000.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $327.14. 359,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $327.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.62.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

