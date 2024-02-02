Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 43.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 121.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at V.F.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

V.F. Stock Performance

Shares of V.F. stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.48. The company had a trading volume of 2,844,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,577,369. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on V.F. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on V.F. from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.03.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

